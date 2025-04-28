A missed call in the final seconds of Game 4 between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks caused a frenzy. What the NBA announced later emphasized that sentiment.

Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a 3-pointer that could have been the game-winner for the Pistons to even up the series. However, Josh Hart stopped him as he made contact with Hardaway Jr.

The officials didn't notice the foul as they didn't call it but later admitted they missed it. The NBA revealed their last two-minute report on Monday, one day after the game. They confirmed what the officiating crew said, only bringing further frustration to the Pistons and their fans everywhere.

“Hart (NYK) makes body contact to Hardaway Jr. (DET) during his shooting motion that is more than marginal,” the report stated.

What's next for Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons

It doesn't do Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Pistons any favors that the referees missed a crucial call that would have properly decided if they win or lose Game 4 against the Knicks. All it does is cause frustration towards the inconsistency in calls they are making and what they are not calling.

As a result, the Pistons now face elimination as they trail 3-1 in their first-round series against New York. One game will decide whether they keep their season alive or have them enter the offseason with questions to answer.

Detroit has given New York a solid run for their money. Putting them under pressure throughout every game of the series showcases the huge potential they have as a contender in the Eastern Conference. Until then, their backs are against the wall in the playoffs as they hope to continue their remarkable campaign this year.

The Pistons will look to bounce back by beating the Knicks in Game 5. The contest will take place on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.