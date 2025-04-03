The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves were involved in a multi-player skirmish during their game, which led to several of them being suspended. For the Pistons, Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games, while Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser were suspended for one game. For the Timberwolves, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo were suspended for one game.

Allegedly, there has been some talk that the Pistons are playing a different brand of basketball, similar to how the Bad Boy Pistons used to play. Some don't seem to be fans of the style, but Pistons owner Tom Gores wrote a long statement defending the team and players.

“To our Detroit basketball family: In recent days, our team has faced scrutiny stemming from moments of intensity on the court. Let me be absolutely clear: We stand behind our players,” Gores wrote.”While I wish the penalty outcome had been different, I write to you with a full heart – with pride in our players, passion for our city, and a clear voice of support for all those who wear the Pistons colors. We are bonded through our challenges.

“Our players compete with passion and teamwork – values that so many of us share. Detroit has always been a city that plays with hustle and pride. The Pistons have never shied away from playing hard and having each other's backs, and we won't start now. In Detroit, we rise together.”

Tom Gores sends message to Pistons fans

Gores finished the message by thanking the fans of the team for continuing the support and giving them the energy to go out and play their best.

The incident started when Holland fouled Reid in the second quarter. Reid and Holland got into a confrontation, and then he pushed DiVincenzo, who then pushed Holland back. That's when they ended up falling near the fans along the baseline. Stewart and Sasser then showed up and escalated the situation.

Stewart may have gotten an extra game since he is a repeated offender, as everybody else only received a one-game suspension.

The Pistons have shown throughout the season that they are one of the more physical teams in the league, and it's helped them get into the top six of the Eastern Conference. The hope is that they don't let their emotions get the best of them during the postseason which can cost them games if they're not poised.