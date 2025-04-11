Ron Holland provided a warning to the New York Knicks after the Detroit Pistons beat them 115-106 on Thursday night.

The Knicks looked to secure the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a win over the Pistons. However, their opponents had other plans as their pursuit of clinching third will require another game.

Holland reflected on the win after the game. Understanding how their season performance has brought them back into the playoffs, he had a subtle message to the Knicks if they were to meet for a first-round series.

“We bring that Detroit Bad Boys to every single game we play. And if New York is the team we end up playing, we gonna bring it every single night,” Holland said.

What's next for Ron Holland, Pistons

Even though it was a home game for Ron Holland and the Pistons, it was still a surprise for them to outmatch the Knicks throughout Thursday night.

Both teams were even at 85 apiece going into the fourth quarter. However, Detroit outscored New York 30-21 in the last 12 minutes. They made key plays on offense and defense to pull off a solid win at home.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham led the way with a dominant stat line of 36 points and eight assists. He shot 16-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Jalen Duren came next with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Tobias Harris put up 17 points, while Holland provided 13 points and five rebounds.

Detroit improved to a 44-36 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the fifth seed.

Following Thursday's win over the Knicks, the Pistons will face the Bucks twice to end the regular season. The first matchup will happen on April 11 at 7 p.m. ET, which could determine who secures the fifth and sixth seeds.