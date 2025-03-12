TNT analyst Candace Parker corrected Shaquille O’Neal live on-air for his take on the Detroit Pistons when the Hall of Fame center mistakingly congratulated Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. From there, things got worse as a defensive O’Neal revealed he doesn’t watch Pistons basketball.

The conversation started when Shaq praised Pistons All-Star Cade Cummingham. Then, he commended head coach Chauncey Billips, not Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff, for doing a great job with the team, per

“You said something interesting about Cade Cunningham. Great player now, at this stage he plays at his own pace. Anybody that can consistently play at their own pace and put up numbers is a great player. I like the way he’s playing. I like what Chauncey is doing. Those guys play hard. My favorite player on that team is Isaiah Stewart.”

Then, Candace Parker corrected O’Neal.

“No, I can’t let this go,” Parker said. “Like who? Who’s doing it? You said Chauncey? Ok. I’m like, I can’t let this go.”

O’Neal stood corrected.

“Chauncey’s the coach, right? Who’s the coach? Bickerstaff. That’s what I meant,” O’Neal said. “First of all, I don’t watch Detroit. How about that, boo boo? I don’t watch them.”

The cringe clip from TNT’s postgame show went viral on social media Wednesday. However, Shaquille O’Neal did point out that his favorite player, Stewart, played a big role in the Pistons’ recent win.

JB Bickerstaff pushes Pistons' Isaiah Stewart toward All-Defensive

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff endorsed Isaiah Stewart for All-Defensive Team consideration after a 119-112 win against the Trail Blazers. Stewart finished with five points, six rebounds, two assists, and five blocks in the seven-point victory.

After the game, Bickerstaff discussed Stewart’s impact on defense.

“It’s hard not to put him in that category in our mind. He’s an elite rim protector. He can switch and guard pick and roll. He guards smalls on the perimeter. He impacts our defense in such a way,” Bickerstaff stated via FanDuel Sports Network. “There’s so much that he does that is so valuable to us, and that helps our defense when it’s at its best. It’s hard to find guys that are above him where he shouldn’t make one of those teams. You have to give him credit for embracing that role because he knows it’s what the team needs, and he’s elite at it.”

The Pistons beat the Wizards 123-103 on Tuesday.