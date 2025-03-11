The Detroit Pistons have been on a roll as of late, currently sitting at 36-29 ahead of Tuesday evening's home game vs the Washington Wizards. The Pistons have been arguably the most surprising success story in the league this season, and Cade Cunningham was rewarded for his leadership with a trip to the All-Star game in February.

Detroit is in great position to secure one of the Eastern Conference's top six seeds, which would give them their first playoff berth since the 2016 season, but still, the team isn't without their detractors, including legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal, who recently took to his own Big Podcast with Shaq to spew some hate.

“No, stop it, they're boring too,” “Them m****f*****s are four games under five hundred,” stated Shaq (incorrectly), via NBA Central on X, formerly Twitter.

After O'Neal's cohost Adam Lefkoe informed him that the team was actually six games over .500, Shaq proceeded to move the goalposts.

“You want to brag about a team that's 32-26?” wondered O'Neal. “That's not success… the Detroit Pistons ain't winning no f***ing championship.”

A bizarre tirade from Shaq

It's unclear what prompted O'Neal to go on a hating spree against the Pistons, who have more than defied expectations this year. While Detroit was expected to take a step up from their historically bad 2023-24 season, few expected them to compete for a spot in the postseason this year, let alone be in the driver's seat for a top six seed with less than 20 games remaining in the season.

The Pistons have been led by brilliant play from Cunningham this year but have also received major contributions from some of the veteran players they brought in this past offseason, including Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley, who is on the short list of contenders for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

While Shaq is probably correct that the Pistons aren't quite ready to compete with teams like the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers for legitimate title contention, that shouldn't take away from the incredible turnaround they've managed to put together in just one year.