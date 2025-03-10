The Detroit Pistons capped off their Western Conference road trip with a 119-112 over the Portland Trailblazers. After dropping the last two contests against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, Detroit leaned on its defensive identity to get back to the winning column and improve to 36-29.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has preached about the defensive end of the floor being the anchor of the team's identity all season. A big part of the Pistons' being one of the best defensive teams in the NBA is the breakthrough defensive effort of center Isaiah Stewart. The backup big man of Detroit was the lead enforcer against the Blazers by setting a new career high of five blocks. In his postgame media session, Bickerstaff provided a major endorsement for Stewart as an All-NBA defender.

“It's hard not to put him in that category in our mind. He's an elite rim protector. He can switch and guard pick and roll. He guards smalls on the perimeter. He impacts our defense in such a way,” Bickerstaff stated via FanDuel Sports Network. “There's so much that he does that is so valuable to us, and that helps our defense when it's at its best. It's hard to find guys that are above him where he shouldn't make one of those teams. You have to give him credit for embracing that role because he knows it's what the team needs, and he's elite at it.”

Stewart has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league, courtesy of his defensive versatility. Stewart has recorded an astounding 20 blocks since the NBA All-Star break. His teammates have been pushing hard for his NBA All-Defense consideration. Stewart leaned into the conversation and confidently made his claim to why he believes he deserves it after the game.

“I’m embracing it every single game, from the very start of the first day when JB came in as the head coach and said his bigs need to defend the rim,” Stewart said. “I took that very seriously and every night I strive to be the best shot-blocker, best rim protector, best defensive player out there on the floor. Truly in my heart, I feel I am the best defensive player in this league.”

Pistons survive late rally by Blazers

Detroit built a lead as big as 18 points against Portland in the third quarter. The Blazers pushed a serious comeback and cut the lead to single digits. Portland trimmed the lead to three points and a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons battled to hold on to their lead after struggling to maintain leads against the Warriors and Clippers. Point guards Cade Cunningham and Dennis Schroder knocked down clutch free throws and field goals late down the stretch to keep Detroit's lead in check.

Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three. His ball security remains an issue after turning the ball over eight times against the Blazers. However, the Pistons managed to secure their victory despite the mistakes.

Veteran forward Tobias Harris scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 36 minutes. Center Jalen Duren picked up another double-double with 18 points and recording 12 rebounds.