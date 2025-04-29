Detroit Pistons superfan Big Sean congratulated Tim Hardaway Sr.'s son, Tim Hardaway Jr., on his skills on the basketball court during a recent game.

In a video captured by Bleacher Report, the rapper is seen engaging with the NBA icon.

“I just wanna say what's up legend?… It's amazing seeing your son play out here like this,” Big Sean told Hardaway Sr.

Tim Hardaway Sr responded, “No question!”

(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/1tEH44C1UO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hardaway Sr. was the 14th overall pick of the 1989 NBA Draft by the Warriors. He played for five teams during his career in the NBA, including the Golden State Warriors (1989–1996), Miami Heat (1996–2001), Dallas Mavericks (2001–2002), Denver Nuggets (2002), and Indiana Pacers (2003). During his career he was a five-time

NBA All-Star, and had an All-NBA First Team selection, and three All-NBA Second Team selections. His No. 10 jersey was retired by Miami Heat in 2009. In 2022, Hardaway was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As for his son, Tim Hardaway Jr., is currently a small forward on the Pistons. Hardaway Jr. was the 24th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. Hardaway Jr. played for the Knicks from 2013-14 to 2014-2015, the Atlanta Hawks from 2015-2017, the Knicks from 2017-2019, the Dallas Mavericks from 2018-2024 and the Pistons in 2024-2025.

Last June, the Mavericks traded Hardaway Jr. and three second-round draft picks to the Pistons in exchange for shooting guard Quentin Grimes. Hardaway Jr, signed a four-year, $75 million descending value contract with the Mavericks in 2021 according to Forbes. He will earn $16.1 million with the Pistons during the 2024-25 season and become an unrestricted free agent next summer according to the publication.

Following the trade news, Hardaway Jr. posted a photo on Instagram of him sitting on the court with a heartfelt caption about his time in Dallas.

“The last 5 seasons will be something I will cherish forever. First and foremost I want to thank all of my teammates, love you all and we will always be brothers!” he wrote. “To Dallas, THANK YOU for helping me become not just a better ball player, but helping me mature even more as a person! The city and organization embraced my family and I with open arms and even though things didn’t end the way I wanted them too, I am forever grateful. Will always be love, Thank you, God Bless.”

While Hardaway Jr. was benched a majority of the 2024 season with Dallas — which did not go over well with Hardaway Sr. — he was still the third-leading scorer averaging 14.4 PPG, and averaged 15.2 PPG across his 352 games.