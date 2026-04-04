The Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers will play on Saturday night. Tobias Harris is among the Pistons listed on the injury report. Harris is dealing with a knee injury. The Pistons are certainly hoping to have Harris on the floor against the 76ers, especially since Cade Cunningham is still out.

Here's everything we know about Tobias Harris' injury status for tonight's game vs. the 76ers.

Tobias Harris' injury status vs. 76ers

According to the NBA injury report, Harris is listed as questionable to play due to a left knee contusion.

At 56-21, the Pistons hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The 76ers are looking to hold onto a playoff spot, as they are currently sixth in the East at 43-34 overall.

Harris' final injury status will play a role in determining the final outcome of the game. When it comes to the question of if Tobias Harris is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is maybe.

Pistons injury report

The Pistons have eight players listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Marcus Sasser (right hip strain): Probable

Tobias Harris (left knee contusion): Questionable

Isaac Jones (G League two-way): Questionable

Bobi Klintman (G League on assignment): Questionable

Chaz Lanier (G League on assignment): Questionable

Wendell Moore Jr. (G League two-way): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (left lung pneumothorax): Out

Isaiah Stewart (left calf strain): Out

The 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-103 on Friday. Saturday's game represents the second of a back-to-back, meaning Philadelphia has not released its injury report for Saturday's contest as of this story's writing.