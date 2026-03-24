LeBron James is quite literally the best scorer in the history of the NBA, as he is the league's all-time leading scorer in the regular season and in the playoffs. But there is no such thing as certainty in the game of basketball. Even the Los Angeles Lakers star has off nights every now and again, especially so now that he's 41 years of age. And Monday night seemed to be one such night.

On Monday, the Lakers faced a fierce Detroit Pistons team and have traded blows all night long. But James was conspicuously quiet during the passage of play in the first half. He scored a grand total of zero points in the first half of play, which is only the third time in his career where he's gone scoreless in the first half of any game, as per ESPN Insights on X (formerly Twitter).

Now, the good news is that James is no longer the Lakers' alpha, having ceded control of the offensive reins to the superstar that is Luka Doncic. But if the Lakers were to take down a tough Pistons team on the road, they are going to have to unlock James' scoring more.

James scored five points in the third quarter and he now has seven at the time of writing with around eight or so minutes left in the final frame.

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Lakers look to extend win streak to double digits

The Lakers have been on fire over the past few weeks, with Doncic elevating his play and his team following suit as a result. They have won nine consecutive heading into their game against the Pistons on Monday, and they have a golden opportunity to take that streak even further considering that Cade Cunningham is on the mend due to a collapsed lung.

The Lakers will have one more game on this current road trip of theirs before coming back home on Friday.