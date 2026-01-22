It's time for another battle between the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets. The Pistons are coming off a win over the Boston Celtics and look to add to their winning streak. As another Pistons-Rockets game approaches, Ausar Thompson discussed why it was easy to play against his brother, Amen Thompson, on X, via ClutchPoints.

"It's easy [to play against him]. That's my little bro. He's older than me, but I weigh more, so I'm going to introduce him to the weight room." Ausar Thompson's message to his twin brother Amen 😅 The Pistons host the Rockets on Friday night.pic.twitter.com/dcVCjV6lLY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

Thompson (Ausar) added that it was always a blessing to face his brother, Amen, and that both of them got the chance to play in the NBA. However, he also noted that he had the same approach to this game as to any other.

Thompson has helped the Pistons thrive this season, averaging 10.9 points with 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Overall, he has been a steady force in the starting lineup. Thompson is one of the best defenders in the NBA, with his brother Amen right behind him in terms of defensive metrics.

The Thompson twins have faced off four times in the NBA. So far, it's been nearly identical stats, with neither gaining much of an advantage. Ausar has averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game against the Rockets when guarded by Amen. Meanwhile, Amen has averaged 10.3 points per game when guarded by Ausar.

The battle between brothers is unique in the fact that they are both top draft picks and actively contributing to their teams' chances of success. While the Pistons are battling Eastern Conference teams for the top spot, the Rockets are battling the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers for the third spot in the Western Conference. Regardless, both Thompson brothers figure to play an instrumental role down the stretch.