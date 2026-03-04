The Dallas Cowboys are making an important free agency decision regarding a key member of the offensive line. Guard/Center Brock Hoffman will not be tendered by the team, so he will become a restricted free agent this offseason. The Cowboys will have an opportunity to match any offer he is given, but usually, the signs are on the wall.

“Sources: Cowboys are not planning to tender C/G Brock Hoffman as an RFA, making him an unrestricted free agent. Hoffman started 14 games over the last two years, proving to be a valuable depth piece at C, LG and RG. Just 26 years old, he should have some real interest.”

Free agency begins on March 11. This is a loaded class, especially in the realm of offensive linemen. Shultz reported earlier on Wednesday that the linemen should expect massive paydays in the coming weeks.

“The position set to get crazy money next week, per sources, is the OL — and besides Tyler Linderbaum, some names about to get paid big-time include Rasheed Walker, David Edwards, Jermaine Eluemunor, Chris Paul, Zion Johnson, Ed Ingram, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Dylan Parham, Connor McGovern, Cade Mays, among others. It’s very clear several teams are in on the same players, which will drive the price way up.”

You can add Hoffman to that list. This is an exciting time to be an offensive lineman in the NFL.

Earlier Wednesday, the Cowboys updated contracts to some stars on the roster, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith. This move was massive for the team, as it freed up a combined $47 million in cap space for the 2026 offseason. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys are now at just under $7 million for the offseason, no longer incompliant.