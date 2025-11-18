The Detroit Pistons welcomed a meaningful update on Jaden Ivey as the young guard moved one step closer to a return from injury. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Pistons expects him back in a full practice soon. The Pistons have assigned him to the G League for rehab work, marking real progress in his timeline after weeks of waiting. This shift signals that the Jaden Ivey's injury recovery is nearing its final phase, and fans can finally envision a true return.

The Pistons haven't slowed down while he’s been sidelined. The team has stormed to a 12-2 record and sits atop the East, fueled by crisp ball movement, sharp defensive rotations, and a confidence that rises with every win. Ten straight victories have turned preseason doubts into real belief. Under the lights, this group carries itself like a contender. And yet, the thought of adding Ivey back into the lineup brings another layer of excitement.

A Return That Could Push the Pistons Even Higher

Jaden Ivey’s skill set fits perfectly with the Pistons’ identity. He plays fast, plays direct, and collapses defenses with a single step and injects energy into every possession. His absence forced Detroit to adjust and share the scoring load, but it also opened space for young players to grow. Now, the timing feels ideal. The Pistons are rolling, and Ivey’s return could sharpen everything they already do well.

The G League assignment isn’t a demotion. It’s a sign of progression, a controlled environment that lets him regain rhythm without pressure. Detroit wants him ready not just to play, but to elevate. And if this surge continues, his comeback might arrive in the middle of a historic stretch.

The Pistons are winning, Jaden Ivey is close, and the East has been warned. So, what happens when Detroit adds another gear?