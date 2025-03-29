Despite the odds stacked against them, the Detroit Pistons continue to persevere to a historic season. Friday night's Eastern Conference showdown concluded with the Pistons defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-122. The home team managed to end the night victorious without three injured starters: Cade Cunningham (left calf), Tobias Harris (right Achilles), and Jaden Ivey (left fibula).

The victory improved the Pistons' record to 42-32, solidifying their first winning season over .500 since 2015-16. This also stamps the Pistons as the first team in NBA history to triple their win total from the previous season after only winning 14 games last year.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's leadership is a major reason behind the franchise turnaround. The emotional victory came against the previous team Bickerstaff coached for before coming to Detroit. Bickerstaff chose the humble approach when asked about the magnitude of the record-setting season during the postgame media session.

“We got business to take care of. We got another game on Sunday. We respect every win that we get. We know how hard it is to win in the NBA, but our guys have bigger things in mind,” Bickerstaff explained. “Having those bigger things in mind means you need to focus on today and you worry about the process. At the end of the season, we'll sit back and reflect. But right now, we're in it, and we're not going anywhere.”

The Pistons put up an impressive effort from start to finish against the Eastern Conference first-place Cavaliers. Without their All-Star guard, Detroit managed to keep their team balance on point with 25 assists on 44 field goals. The Pistons managed to generate 25 fast-break points and 56 points in the paint against the elite defense of the Cavaliers.

Detroit's gritty win was also reflected with dirty work by grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and putting up 24 second-chance points. The Pistons even survived a scorching performance by star guard Donovan Mitchell as he scored 38 points.

Season-high scoring performance for Pistons' Tim Hardaway Jr.

The scoring balance of the Pistons was carried in impressive fashion by veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. While recovering from his ankle injury last Friday, Hardaway Jr. lit up the Cavaliers with a season-high 32 points and seven 3-pointers. The Pistons acquired him this offseason as one of the key veterans to assist in the development of the young core and restore the winning ways of the franchise. Hardaway Jr. acknowledged the turnaround of the team and what it means to be a part of it during the media session after the game.

“I remember when we were at the Palace our first couple years in the league. It was a lot of empty seats there. The first time I've seen this place rowdy was against OKC a couple weeks ago when three-quarters of the arena was filled before we even ran out on the court,” Hardaway Jr. stated. “That right there just shows how much hard work, dedication, and sacrifice we've put into the season to get those fans into the stands. We're going to need them. I'm just happy and excited to see the turnaround here.”

Seven Pistons scored in double-figures and three different players recorded double-doubles against the Cavaliers. Forward Ausar Thompson stuffed the stat sheet by scoring 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, blocking four shots, and swiping two steals. Center Jalen Duren picked up a double-double of his own by scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

Point guard Dennis Schroder started for Cunningham and recorded a double-double of his own with 17 points and ten assists. Shooting guard Malik Beasley stepped up in his starting role, scoring 19 points for the Pistons.