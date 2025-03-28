The Detroit Pistons have missed Cade Cunningham for the past two games as he's dealing with a left calf contusion, and according to the Pistons, he's going to miss a third straight game.

“Recent imaging on Cade Cunningham's left calf confirmed a left calf contusion that he sustained during the game last week at Dallas (3/21). He will miss tonight's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers and will continue his treatment regimen with the Pistons' athletic training staff. Cunningham will be listed as day-to-day moving forward,” the Pistons said.

With the season coming down to the final stretch and the Pistons fighting for playoff position, Cunningham's injury definitely came at the wrong time for the team. Despite the injury, the Pistons have been able to win both games without their star, and the hope is that they continue to do so as he gets healthy.

Cunningham has had a big year as he became a first-time All-Star this season, and there's a good chance that he will win the Most Improved Player award. Right now, Cunningham probably isn't worried about any individual stats, and he's looking to help his team make a playoff run, as they haven't made the postseason since the 2018-2019 season.

Cade Cunningham bringing hope back to the Pistons

After having one of the worst seasons as a basketball team last year, the Pistons are back and turning heads left and right. With the addition of J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach this season, he's turned the team around, and Cunningham is playing some of the best basketball of his young career.

There are a lot of people believing in the Pistons, including Draymond Green, who had a bold take about Cunningham just a few weeks ago on his podcast.

“I’m a say it here first… Cade Cunningham will bring a championship back to Detroit,” Green said.

“I think he will. I think I see it happening, he got the mentality, he got the talent, he got the demeanor, he got the size – which a lot of people underrate – to put a team on his shoulders and actually carry,” Green continued. “Cade Cunningham will bring a championship basketball, championship rings, at least a ring back to the Detroit Pistons.”

The Pistons have been playing the physical brand of basketball that everyone has known them to play since the 90s, and now they get a chance to show out in the playoffs with a young team ready to compete. The hope for the Pistons is that Cunningham can get back on the floor sooner than later before the postseason starts so they can start building momentum up until the end of the regular season.