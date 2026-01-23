The 2025-26 season has already been a whirlwind for Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin. He started out with the Brooklyn Nets, was cut in training camp, joined South Bay in the G League, was called-up briefly by the Memphis Grizzlies amid injury woes and is now on a 10-day contract with the Lakers.

Kobe Bufkin’s first official game with the Lakers after signing the 10-day contract was last week during the team’s win against the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach JJ Redick acknowledged that Bufkin probably wasn’t going to see the court much in that game due to him having just arrived, but that he would definitely get his opportunities over the course of the 10-day.

Bufkin’s first game of extended minutes came during the Lakers’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets last Thursday. He checked into the game late in the first quarter, and although he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he showed promise on the defensive end, and as a rebounding guard in his 17 minutes.

Obviously nothing is guaranteed beyond the initial 10 days, but for Bufkin, it’s all about continuing to take steps forward.

“It’s just taking steps in the right direction,” Bufkin told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Not continuing to take any more steps back.”

Taking steps back would be akin to when he was waived by the Nets before the start of the regular season. After two years with the Atlanta Hawks, Bufkin was traded to Brooklyn. Amid a roster jam and multiple young players, the Nets opted to part ways to consolidate their roster.

The Hawks had given up on him rather quickly as well considering he was a first-round pick and had displayed encouraging potential during his time with the team. Earlier this season prior to the Memphis call-up, Bufkin admitted that he learned the key to NBA success stems from finding out what you’re good at, and perfecting that.

Scoring is obviously a strong suit of Bufkin’s game, as evidenced by his torrid start to the G League season. But he knows scoring alone isn’t going to keep him in the NBA. He’s shown the ability to be a strong, point of attack defender, and that’s something the Lakers want to see from him.

“Just being able to show ball pressure and being able to stay in the spot to make a play,” Bufkin said. “Less about just being out there, but actually making an impact, there’s a difference. Just making the impact.”

Jan. 13 was when Bufkin initially signed his 10-day contract ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Hawks. The team then had a day off before resuming play on Jan. 15 against the Charlotte Hornets. But in between those two days, South Bay had a home game against the San Diego Clippers, a game that Bufkin suited up for.

Article Continues Below

It was actually Bufkin who requested that he be assigned to South Bay in between games, a request the Lakers granted. That made it three straight games played for Bufkin last week, and his G League interlude served as simulation of sorts for the NBA.

South Bay head coach Zach Guthrie told ClutchPoints that the decision to bring Bufkin off the bench was to simulate the role he will have with the Lakers. He’ll be asked to bring energy off the bench and to act as a secondary ball-handler at times. Someone who can knock down the open shot and be okay with not touching the ball every possession.

And for Bufkin, the reason he requested to play with South Bay in between games was because it was a good opportunity for him to continue to get better.

“It’s good. It’s good experience with South Bay at the end of the day,” Bufkin said. “I’m just trying to use all the tools I can.”

Bufkin has suited up in 15 games in the G League this season. He’s been averaging 25.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from the 3-point line and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

He’s already had two games of 40+ points. But he knows his stint with the Lakers, and if that lasts beyond the initial 10 days, hinges on being able to impact the game without having the ball in his hands. That’s what’s been communicated to him from the Lakers’ coaching staff, and he’s confident he can do just that.

“They just want me to stay ready for whenever my number is called,” Bufkin said. “Being able to bring a defensive presence, bring energy and be able to knock down a shot when it comes my way.”