LOS ANGELES – The South Bay Lakers added to an already talented roster this past week with the acquisition of Kobe Bufkin as he attempts to use the G League as a pathway for him to ultimately get back to the NBA. Bufkin was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, but found himself out of a roster spot when he was cut by the Brooklyn Netshe was cut by the Brooklyn Nets following a trade right before the start of training camp.

Kobe Bufkin entered into the G League player pool, and was eventually acquired by the South Bay Lakers via trade with the Motor City Cruise who had claimed his player rights. Bufkin made his South Bay debut on Sunday evening as the team improved to 3-0 after defeating the Rip City Remix, 113-111.

Following the win, Bufkin spoke about what he learned during his time with the Hawks in terms of being able to hold down an NBA roster spot.

“You got to figure out what you’re good at and stick with it,” Bufkin said. “That’s pretty much what it is.”

Bufkin played parts of two seasons with Hawks, although his time in Atlanta was unfortunately injury-ridden. During his rookie year in 2023-24, he suffered a thumb injury that sidelined him for a little over one month. Once he returned to the lineup he was assigned to the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.

The Hawks recalled Bufkin from the G League when starting point guard Trae Young suffered a finger injury, but his time on the court was cut short once again due to a toe injury. Bufkin would return late in the 2023-24 season, and would continue to show flashes of his potential as an NBA player.

In 2024-25, Bufkin would get off to a solid start, but he sustained a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. Despite a strong showing at NBA Summer League this past offseason, the Hawks traded Bufkin to the Nets, and, facing a roster crunch, the Nets cut him.

Article Continues Below

But during his first two seasons in the NBA, Bufkin showed two qualities that could help him stand out as he tries to work his way back to the league. Albeit being primarily a shooting guard, he’s displayed an ability to act as a playmaker. He’s also shows strong defensive instincts.

In terms of his facilitating, it’s something that he’s been working since he’s been in the NBA going back to his first summer league run ahead of his rookie season.

“I think it’s pretty good. I think it’s developed well,” Bufkin said. “Obviously I’m still improving, but it’s been a focus of mine. I think it’s gotten better over the years.”

In Bufkin’s first game with South Bay, he finished with 16 points off the bench to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. His defensively ability was on display as well, and he came up with the biggest play of the game late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by two, Rip City was in position to either tie or win the game. Remix forward Blake Hinson got a look from 3-point range on the right wing, but Bufkin sprinted to the wing and closed out strong, making Hinson’s attempt more difficult and ensuring the win. Bufkin knows that his defense is something that’s going to get him back on an NBA floor.

“I’m still a young guy, I got to make an impact somehow, got to stand out somehow, and that’s one of the ways,” Bufkin said. “Everybody knows that if you’re young, you got to stand out in that category. That’s just something I try to do every time I step on the court.”