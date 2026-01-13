The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back in the win column while on the heels of another three-game losing streak as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. With it being the second night of a back-to-back and a few statuses up in the air, the Lakers added immediate help to the roster with the signing of G League standout Kobe Bufkin on a 10-day contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The official date for NBA teams to begin signing players to 10-day contracts was Jan. 5, and the Lakers had an open roster spot paving the way for Bufkin. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin had joined the South Bay Lakers in the G League after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets before the start of the regular season.

In 14 games with South Bay so far this year, Bufkin was averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 90.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s already had two 40-point games in the G League this season.

Amid his hot start with South Bay, the Memphis Grizzlies called him up via 10-day hardship contract back in November, but he did not appear in a game and was eventually replaced by Christian Koloko. Bufkin understands that scoring alone will not secure his NBA spot, and that his play on the defensive end is crucial to sticking in the league.

Bufkin will presumably be available to make his Lakers debut against the Hawks.