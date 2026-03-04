The NBA decided to go full throwback on Tuesday night for the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers' tussle. NBC decided to use the aesthetic and sound of their vintage NBA broadcasts, and they had veteran commentators on call in play-by-play maestro Bob Costas along with former head coaches Doug Collins and Mike Fratello.

While the game, in the end, wasn't very competitive anyway, this at least infused a sense of novelty that got millions of fans to tune in. There is nothing more nostalgic than hearing the old NBA on NBC theme while seeing the broadcast team use retro graphics, as this has made a ton of fans feel as though they're more in touch with their inner child than ever.

The NBA on NBC is doing a throwback broadcast of tonight's game between the Spurs and Sixers in Philly 🤩 Bob Costas, Doug Collins and Mike Fratello are on the call. pic.twitter.com/XwWtt9I979 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 4, 2026

“Loved the old school NBA graphics on NBC tonight. Also, Mike Fratello might be the most under appreciated analyst of my time. Dude has always been hilarious,” X user @JimmyTraina wrote.

“The throwback NBC score bug is so beautiful. Memo to every network, every sport: this is all we need,” @21stCenturyTim added.

Memo to every network, every sport: this is all we need. pic.twitter.com/HjMFA9sdJ9 — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) March 4, 2026

“NBC absolutely nailed the graphics package from the original NBA on NBC. This throwback telecast is artistry,” @GershOnline furthered.

NBC absolutely nailed the graphics package from the original NBA on NBC. This throwback telecast is artistry. pic.twitter.com/Zy1fM2UFGR — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) March 4, 2026

Fans clown 76ers for blowout vs. Spurs in NBC throwback night

The 76ers were missing Joel Embiid and Paul George for their Tuesday night clash vs. the Spurs, and they lost VJ Edgecombe to an injury during the game as well. Nonetheless, they couldn't hold a candle to the Spurs, as San Antonio, at the time of writing, is leading by nearly 50 points — much to fans' dismay.

“The Sixers should never be allowed on national TV ever again,” @kukblue1 wrote.

“I’m so glad they decided to televise the Sixers game on NBC tonight. Keeping it nice and close.. only down 40,” @TommyUndersSGS added.

“NBC rolled out some Old School NBA on NBC talents like Bob Costas, Mike Fratello, Doug Collins & Jim Gray for a Throwback Tuesday feel for Spurs & Sixers only for the game to be a complete ass beating. Thanks for coming to work today Philly 😂,” @kensgotbs furthered.