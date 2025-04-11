Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. Few would ever dispute that. He further cemented that claim when Curry broke through the 4,000 mark for three-pointers made. It's safe to say that he has become the golden standard when it comes to the art of shooting. Here is a look at the 10 records by Stephen Curry that will never be broken.

Check out the gallery.

Most career three-pointers made by a player

Currently, Curry has already accumulated a total of 4,049 three-pointers and counting. He's the first and only NBA player so far to ever reach the 4,000 mark in three-point field goals. It's unlikely that anyone will join him, given that he holds a solid lead over the player in second place, the Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden, who is at 3,168 and counting.

Most games with at least 10 threes

According to Statmuse, Curry currently leads the all-time list for the most games with at least 10 three-point makes with 27, the best game of which saw him knock down 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2016. It's also a pretty unbreakable record given that the closest player behind him is former teammate Klay Thompson. He has accumulated only nine games with at least 10 threes.

Most three-pointers made in a single season

Another Curry record that would be difficult to break would be his single-season record for three-point shots. In the 2015-16 season, the Steph converted a total of 402 threes. It played a huge part in helping him become the first and only unanimous NBA MVP in league history. The next player to ever come close was Harden, who knocked down 378 in the 2018-19 season. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves leads the NBA this year with 312 threes made with two games remaining.

Most consecutive games with at least one three-point field goal

If you aren't convinced that Curry is the best shooter of all time, he is also the record-holder for the most consecutive games with at least one three-point field goal. He set the record at 268 games from 2018 to 2023. To make matters more interesting, the 2022 NBA Finals MVP actually broke his original record of 157, which is still the second most to this day.

Most threes in an NBA Finals game

The NBA Playoffs usually feature tougher defenses, more so in the Finals. However, even Curry was unfazed by the bright lights of the championship stage, knocking down nine three-pointers against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals. The record was previously set by Ray Allen at eight back in 2010.

Most threes in a single playoff run

Speaking of bright lights, Curry is just as dangerous in the postseason as he is in the regular season. In fact, during the 2015 NBA Playoffs, Curry swooshed a total of 98 threes. Those three-pointers carried the Warriors to an NBA title. The record was threatened but only tied by then Splash Brother, Thompson, a year later. It's going to take elite marksmanship and the license to shoot that volume if any player would want to go for the record.

Most career playoff three-point conversions

Curry is not only the all-time NBA leader in three-point shooting in the regular season. It's also the same story in the postseason. He has collected a total of 618 three-pointers in the playoffs, which is enough to lead all players in history. One can expect that tally to increase as the Warriors are in position to at least make the Play-In Tournament.

Most threes in an NBA All-Star Game

Although the NBA All-Star Game is slowly losing its touch, the 2022 edition certainly injected some life back into the festivities. Held in Cleveland, Team LeBron featured LeBron James and Curry on the same team, both of whom are from Ohio. Although it was James who played hero, it was Curry who took over the game with 50 markers, spiked by a record-breaking 16 threes.

Most three-point scoring titles

It's not even an argument anymore that Curry is the best shooter in the world. In fact, he has ruled the league with his outside sniping eight times in his career. To make matters crazier, no one comes close in the rankings. Second on the list was Harden but with only a trio of three-point scoring titles to his name.

Highest career free-throw percentage

Steve Nash was already the best free-throw shooter back in the day, making 90.4% of his charity shots. However, Curry currently surpasses that, as he posts a 91.1% clip throughout his career. The two-time NBA MVP certainly has set the standard for elite shooting across the board, from three-point shooting to free throws.