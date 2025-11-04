Dak Prescott knows a lot went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, which started with an immediate turnover and ended with his picking up an injury scare.

As if the 27-17 loss was not bad enough, Prescott gave fans a scare when he was seen limping into the locker room after the game, according to Jon Machota of ‘The Athletic.' Yet, even with that added concern, the 10-year veteran was immediately ready to move on from the moment he changed out of his uniform for the post-game presser.

Prescott contained his true thoughts on the game, but admitted the Cardinals “kicked our a** on both sides of the ball,” per Machota. He also acknowledged his ankle, which he hurt by getting rolled up on late in the first half, but said that he is “fine.”

The Cowboys take the loss into their bye, giving Prescott additional time to heal up if necessary. If his ankle takes a turn for the worse, Dallas fans will get their first legitimate look at Joe Milton against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

The Cowboys enter their Week 10 break with a meager 3-5-1 record. That is still somehow good enough for second in the NFC East, with the 3-7 Washington Commanders and the 2-7 New York Giants struggling more than they are.

Dak Prescott injury concern tops Cowboys' recent struggles

As concerning as Prescott's injury might be, it is far from the biggest issue on Brian Schottenheimer's mind entering his first bye week as a head coach. The Cowboys have multiple well-documented struggles that were on full display during their Week 9 loss to the Cardinals.

The Cowboys' bottom-feeding defense has become a joke at this point, as they allow the second-most total yards per game and the second-most points per game through nine games. Any game where their offense is not on its A-game results in a lopsided loss.

Dallas' defense has been stuck in the mud all year, but Week 9 marked its second straight lackluster offensive performance. Over their last two games, which include a Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys are averaging just 331.5 total yards and have just three total offensive touchdowns, one of which came in garbage time.

The Cowboys' struggles have led to a 1-3 stretch over the last month. Their only win since Week 6 came against the reeling Commanders, who have been on a four-game skid since Oct. 5.