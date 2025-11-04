All Dallas Cowboys eyes were on the owner’s suite for Monday Night Football, which ended with an embarrassing loss. And here’s what Stephen A. Smith said about watching the game with Jerry Jones, according to a post on X by First Take.

“Jerry wanted me to come sit next to him,” Smith said. “That was the first time I had ever been to AT&T Stadium for a Cowboys’ game. He was talking about the team a little bit and what the expectations were. And I saw that move Marvin Harrison Jr. put on for the touchdown. And I’m like, I kinda don’t need to be here right now.”

The Cardinals went on to record a convincing 27-17 victory, slowing down a Dallas offense that had scored 40 or more points in every previous home game.

Cowboys struggled against Cardinals

Stephen A. Smith has been a notorious troll of the Cowboys for many years. And this time, he got to see their misery up close and personal.

The Cowboys had their moments in the game, including a blocked punt that was recovered for a touchdown. But they were their own worst enemy, including an unsportsmanlike conduct call on George Pickens when they were trying to rally in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer reserved comment on the Pickens penalty right after the game, according to dallasnews.com.

“I didn’t see it. I heard it, the (official) told me what he did. I’ll look at it,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, the part of us getting penalized is something that has plagued us a little bit, and it moved us back again. I want to look at it again before I comment.”

The Cowboys put themselves in a bad spot with an early decision to go for a touchdown. Later in the game, they made a similar decision. And it cost them down the stretch. But Schottenheimer doubled down on the choices, according to ESPN.

“We were going to be aggressive all game,” Schottenheimer said. “That was part of the deal. If I like the call, I'm going to go. I trust our offense. But we didn't make the plays tonight.”