The Golden State Warriors will be going back home with the series tied, as they were defeated 109-94 in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors were fighting from behind most of the game, but things got scary when Jimmy Butler took a hard fall after Amen Thompson came from under him as he was trying to grab a rebound. Butler walked off on his own, but he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a pelvic contusion.

Warriors fans think that Thompson may have injured Butler on purpose, but head coach Steve Kerr had a different take at the end of the game.

“I think Thompson just inadvertently found himself under Jimmy. Our guys behind the bench didn't think there was anything wrong with the play,” Kerr said.

Though Kerr may have thought Thompson didn't do it on purpose, Warriors fans were furious with the Rockets player.

“If Amen Thompson has a million haters then I'm one of them,” one user said on X, formerly Twitter. “If Amen Thompson has 1000 haters then I'm one of them. If Amen Thompson has 10 haters then I'm one of them. If Amen Thompson has 1 hater then that is me. If Amen Thompson has 0 haters, I am dead.”

Warriors await injury status for Jimmy Butler

After the game, Kerr noted that he spoke with Butler about his injury.

“Jimmy always says he's gonna be fine. But we have to wait to see what the MRI says,” Kerr said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

With Butler being ruled out during the game, the Warriors either wanted to be cautious with Butler, or the injury is something that's serious. Butler has been one of the most important pieces of the Warriors since he was traded to the team at the deadline, and it would be beneficial to have him on the court.

Stephen Curry had a pelvic contusion toward the later part of the season and missed just a few games for the Warriors, and the hope is that the same thing happens for Butler. If anything, the real hope is that in between games, he can get rest so he doesn't have to miss any time.

There will be more clarity on Butler and his injury when his MRI comes out, and if Butler does have to miss time, Curry and the Warriors are going to have to do more to defeat the Rockets.