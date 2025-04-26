The Golden State Warriors are preparing for a pivotal Game 3 matchup against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Ahead of the contest, the Warriors have listed Jimmy Butler III as questionable with a left pelvic contusion.

Butler suffered the injury during the Warriors' 109-94 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday night. He was limited to just eight minutes of action, recording three points and two rebounds before exiting. Following the game, Butler underwent an MRI on Thursday, which revealed a deep glute muscle contusion but no structural damage.

Jimmy Butler's Game 3 injury status vs. Rockets

The Warriors are expected to determine Butler’s final availability closer to game time.

Butler has been a critical piece for Golden State throughout the regular season. The Warriors went 23-7 with him in the lineup compared to 25-27 without him. In Game 1 of the first-round series, he helped the Warriors secure a 95-85 win on Easter Sunday, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals. He shot 10-for-19 from the field and posted a +14 plus-minus across 42 minutes, the second-highest mark on the team.

In addition to Butler’s status, the Warriors also listed Gary Payton II as questionable for Game 3 due to a right shoulder strain. Payton II was held scoreless in Game 2 but contributed one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes of play.

Golden State will look to capitalize on its home court advantage over the next two games at Chase Center. Winning both would allow the Warriors to take a 3-1 series lead before the matchup shifts back to Houston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Rockets, led by a young core, are aiming to regain momentum after falling in the series opener. Meanwhile, the Warriors are seeking a stronger response after a sluggish showing in Game 2.

Butler’s availability looms as a major storyline heading into Saturday night, as Golden State looks to protect its home floor and regain control of the series.