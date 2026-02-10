The Golden State Warriors made significant news regarding the recovery timeline for veteran star Jimmy Butler III following his ACL injury.

Butler tore his ACL in the second half of the Warriors' blowout win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 19. It took him out for the remainder of the game and ruled him out for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Less than a month later, the Warriors made an announcement regarding Butler's ACL surgery on the right knee. Fortunately, they had good news to show for the major operation.

“Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, who suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on January 19 against the Miami Heat, underwent successful surgery earlier today in Los Angeles,” the post read.

“The surgery, a reconstruction of the torn ACL, was performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum. Butler III, who has missed the last nine games, will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and will begin rehabilitation immediately. He is expected to make a full recovery and an update on his progress will be provided early next season.”

What lies ahead for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

Article Continues Below

The Warriors will have to continue standing their ground without Jimmy Butler III, missing their second-best scorer behind Stephen Curry.

Before the injury, Golden State had high hopes on making one last deep playoff run while they still had Curry in his superstar form. However, Butler's injury put a major dent in their aspirations as they now have to fight to keep their place in the playoff race.

Butler was performing at a solid level as one of the best veteran stars in the league. Throughout his 38 appearances this season, he averaged 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 51.9% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 28-25 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET, the Warriors will remain at home for their next contest. They host the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.