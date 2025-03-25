The Golden State Warriors will visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at Kaseya Center. Stephen Curry is questionable on the team's injury report due to a left pelvic contusion.

Here's everything we know about Curry's injury and playing status vs. the Heat.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Heat

Curry injured his pelvis while taking a hard fall during Thursday's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the 11-time All-Star wanted to reenter the game, but the team opted against it, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Curry then missed Saturday's 124-115 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

However, the two-time MVP joined the team in Miami and ran through individual workouts with coaches. A questionable tag for Tuesday's matchup indicates Golden State is still managing his injury, but he will have a chance to play vs. the Heat.

The Warriors have posted a 16-4 record since acquiring Jimmy Butler from Miami. They rank ninth in offense, second in defense and fifth in net rating (9.5) during that span. Curry has averaged 27.5 points and 5.8 assists per game on 48/41/91 shooting splits since the Butler deal.

Golden State is battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Kerr's squad sits in sixth place at 41-30, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves and two behind the Memphis Grizzlies for sixth with 11 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Heat have posted a 5-17 record over their last 22 games, the third-worst in the league. Erik Spoelstra's squad ranks 25th in offense, 17th in defense and 24th in net rating (-5.3) during that span. Miami has fallen to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls and 5.5 ahead of the Toronto Raptors.

So, regarding whether Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Heat, the Warriors should cautiously approach the superstar guard's injury with the playoffs approaching. However, they'll need their No. 1 player available moving forward if they hope to avoid falling into the play-in picture.

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Pelvic; Contusion

Gary Payton II: Available – Injury/Illness – Bilateral Nasal Bone; Fracture – Facemask

Heat injury report

Bam Adebayo: Available – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain

Josh Christopher: Out – G League – Two-Way

Tyler Herro: Available – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Contusion

Keshad Johnson: Out – G League – On Assignment

Nikola Jokic: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Hand; Broken

Duncan Robinson: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Lower Back; Pain

Dru Smith: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Surgery

Isaiah Stevens: Out – G League – Two-Way