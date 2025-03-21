Golden State Warriors fans held their breath during the team's recent game against the Toronto Raptors, where Stephen Curry took a hard fall on his back and went to the locker room. Curry was ruled out for the rest of the game with a pelvic contusion, and after an MRI, more details have come out about his injury.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Toronto Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night,” Warriors PR wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage.

“He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play in tomorrow night's game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.”

With Curry ruled out against the Hawks, it'll be interesting to see how many more games he will miss. It doesn't seem like he will be out for long, as he's set to join the team during their road trip, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Warriors will start a 6-game road trip on Monday, with their next game being on Tuesday vs. Miami. Curry will rejoin the team at some point during this trip,” Siegel wrote on X.

The Warriors are in an important stretch of their season where they want to stay in the top six of the Western Conference and avoid the Play-In. Since Jimmy Butler has arrived on the team, the Warriors have been rolling, and they look like a brand-new team with him in the lineup.

They also got Jonathan Kuminga back from injury, which should bode well for them with Curry sidelined for now. The hope is that Curry can return and play during the Warriors' road trip, and they continue this hot streak they've been on.