The Golden State Warriors visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Stephen Curry is on the injury report alongside Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II, with the last two players listed as out. Curry is dealing with right ankle soreness, while Kuminga has a right ankle sprain and Payton II has a nasal bone contusion. Here's everything we know about Stephen Curry's injury and his playing status vs. the Knicks.

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Knicks

Given Stephen Curry is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be a game-time decision against the Knicks. Curry tends to be healthy throughout the season, so his presence on the report would be a formality.

This would be a big matchup for the red-hot Warriors, taking on one of the Eastern Conference's best teams against the Knicks. The hosts have won three straight, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. They do have an injury status on Karl-Anthony Towns, currently questionable heading into the contest.

This season, Curry is averaging 24 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game after 52 appearances. He is shooting 44.7% from the field, including 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Curry hasn't missed a game since the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 28. He has played in every contest since that absence, putting up 28.2 points, 5.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He is recording these numbers on shooting splits of 45.5% overall and 37.9% from downtown.

The Warriors are in great rhythm, moving up to the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games, proving they can still be competitive with an veteran core of star players.

So, when it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is questionable.