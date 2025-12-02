The Golden State Warriors may once again be shorthanded as they prepare for one of their biggest tests of the season against the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder. With OKC riding a 12-game win streak and sitting at 20-1, Golden State enters the matchup needing all available firepower, especially with Stephen Curry already ruled out.

Butler and Green's injury status vs. OKC

Jimmy Butler, who took a hard spill in Golden State's last outing, is officially listed as questionable with a left glute contusion.

The veteran forward appeared to downplay the situation after the game, joking that he landed on “straight a**” and reassuring reporters he has “enough cushion” to absorb the fall. Butler added he expects to be ready for the matchup, calling it a “big game” the Warriors need him for.

Draymond Green, meanwhile, is listed as probable with a right midfoot sprain and is expected to suit up. His presence will be crucial as Golden State prepares to face one of the most physical and defensively disciplined teams in the league.

Warriors injury report

Beyond Butler and Green, the Warriors continue to battle lineup instability. Stephen Curry remains out with a left quadriceps contusion, while veteran big man Al Horford is also sidelined due to right sciatic nerve irritation.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (right knee tendonitis) is questionable, and De’Anthony Melton and Alex Toohey remain out recovering from long-term knee injuries.

Golden State enters the night at 11-10, holding the eighth seed in the West and 10-6 in conference play.

OKC injury report

The Thunder remain without several rotation pieces, though it hasn’t affected their momentum.

Alex Caruso (right quad soreness), Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus strain), Nikola Topic (surgical recovery), and Luguentz Dort (right adductor strain) are all out. Rookie big man Thomas Sorber remains sidelined with an ACL recovery.

Despite the absences, Oklahoma City continues to impose its will behind elite rebounding and defensive execution, ranking second in the NBA with 35.6 defensive boards per game.

Tip-off is set for what could be a high-stakes, statement game, especially if Butler suits up