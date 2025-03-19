Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. took a calculated risk in acquiring Jimmy Butler III at this season’s trade deadline, and the move has paid off. According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, Dunleavy’s history with Butler was a key factor in why Golden State was the perfect landing spot for the six-time All-Star.

Dunleavy became one of the few top executives in recent history to trade for a former teammate. Other examples include Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks signing former Spurs teammate Patty Mills in 2021 and Elton Brand bringing in Al Horford to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.

“There's nobody who could explain the intricacies of Jimmy Butler better than Mike Dunleavy,” a league source told Fischer.

Warriors weighed multiple options before Jimmy Butler III deal

Several teams backed away from pursuing Butler, citing concerns about his personality and the possibility of him testing free agency this summer. Despite these factors, Dunleavy remained confident that Butler would buy into Golden State’s culture, particularly alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Fischer reported that Butler was not the Warriors' first target at the deadline. The team explored multiple options over the past year, including LeBron James at last season’s trade deadline, and Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the past offseason. The Warriors also attempted to reunite with Kevin Durant at this year's deadline before ultimately shifting their focus to Butler. Additionally, the front office considered a trade package for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls, though some within the organization preferred the possibility of adding Durant.

Concerns were raised about Butler’s fit, particularly his lack of three-point shooting and how his strong personality would blend with head coach Steve Kerr. Unlike Kerr, Dunleavy had a personal history with Butler from their time together with the Chicago Bulls. That familiarity gave Dunleavy confidence in Butler’s ability to integrate into the Warriors’ system.

“I’ve got enough of a history, that familiarity with him, that I feel comfortable with it and it's worth taking a shot,” Dunleavy said.

Dubs commit to Butler long-term as team surges in playoff race

After the Durant option fell through, Golden State shifted its focus entirely to Butler. The two sides quickly reached a two-year contract extension, ensuring the trio of Curry, Green, and Butler would remain intact.

“This is a commitment to each other,” Dunleavy said. “I didn't want this to be a temporary thing or a rental or anything like that. I think he feels the same way, on the backside of his career and doesn't want to be jumping around.”

Butler echoed that sentiment.

“I am wanted here. I'm appreciated here,” Butler told Fischer. “I'm grateful that [Dunleavy] saw what I could bring to this organization and this team.”

Since Jimmy Butler’s arrival, the Warriors have gone 15-2 with him in the lineup, improving to 40-29 and securing the sixth seed in the Western Conference. In Tuesday’s 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler III led the team with 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds while going 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. According to StatMamba, Butler became the fastest player in Warriors history to reach 100+ rebounds and 100+ assists, accomplishing the feat in just 17 games.

Golden State will aim to extend its success as it wraps up a seven-game homestand against the Toronto Raptors (24-45) on Thursday night.