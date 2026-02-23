The Minnesota Timberwolves went up against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at Target Center without one of their key players, as Naz Reid was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Reid has been balling out in recent weeks, and sitting out against the 76ers was a big blow for the Timberwolves, who are looking for their fourth straight win.

It is unclear when Reid suffered the shoulder injury. He suited up in their win against the Dallas Mavericks, 122-111, on Friday, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old Reid has a strong case to win his second Sixth Man of the Year trophy, as he is averaging career-highs of 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals.

He signed a five-year extension worth $125 million in the offseason.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has often lauded Reid's work ethic, which has helped them remain competitive in recent years.

“I can't remember exactly the time, but it was certainly within the first window of the season. I would say he really started to kind of just really rebound at a high level and make a lot of those types of plays. Get out and run, rebound, just play with more activity. That's what really got him going offensively,” said Finch in a report from Timberwolves reporter Liam Willerup.

Aside from Reid, Minnesota also battled Philadelphia without Rudy Gobert, who served a one-game suspension.

Joan Beringer, Ayo Dosunmu, and Terrence Shannon Jr. have earned extra minutes without Reid and Gobert.

It is still unclear how long Reid will be out.