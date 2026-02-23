The Los Angeles Lakers created room for one more statue outside Crypto Arena. Lakers legendary head coach and current Miami Heat president Pat Riley now has a golden sculpture. Although Riley's ceremony came with a few ribs.

Riley stepped inside the Lakers' home venue to accept his newest honor. But the 80-year-old still has jokes especially for James Worthy and others he coached.

Pat Riley's speech at halftime, where he showed appreciation to James Worthy for being the only former player to wear a tie and joked about handing out $2,000 fines to everyone else: https://t.co/fqcqzh11fh pic.twitter.com/cUa6lBKVzP — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 23, 2026

The night became filled with laughs, especially from Riley's famed players. But there was still a serious tone from Riley, particularly with this message emblazoned on his statue:

“There will come a time when you are challenged. And when that time comes, you must plant your feet. You must stand firm. You must make a point. About who you are, what you do, and where you come from. And when that time comes, you do it,” the message reads.

That quote came during the 1985 NBA Finals won by L.A. against the rival Boston Celtics.

Current Lakers coach compared to Pat Riley?

The four-time NBA champion with the Lakers Riley established the famed “Showtime Lakers” of the 1980s. Riley turned to names like Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Magic Johnson, Worthy, and others to dominate the 1980s.

JJ Redick now holds down the post Riley made famous around four decades ago. Redick was a child in the 80s during the Lakers run — yet many believe his coaching style mimics the legendary leader.

The current Lakers leader, though, decided to give Riley his roses.

“I didn’t think much of the comparisons at the time. I think Pat, to me, sort of set the standard for modern NBA coaches and I kind of have always looked at the NBA in sort of two very distinct eras,” Redick said to reporters. “You can sort of make the demarcation point either right at the merger, or in 80-81 right around the time when Dallas joined as the 23rd team.”

Redick continued with: “Pat just set the standard for what a modern NBA coach should be.”

Riley joins Shaquille O'Neal, Johnson, Abdul-Jabar, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Chick Hearn and Kobe Bryant as Lakers to have a statue outside of Crypto.