The Golden State Warriors needed composure, and they also needed a voice. During the game, the Warriors watched Steve Kerr’s ejection become the turning point, and Draymond Green explained exactly why it mattered. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, he spelled out the Warriors' standard with clarity: compete and challenge calls when they change games.

Steve Kerr’s breaking point came late. After a missed goaltending call on Warriors guard Gary Payton II’s drive with 7:57 left in the fourth quarter, he exploded at the officials. He kept pressing his case, brushed off attempts to pull him back, and picked up two quick technicals. That meant an automatic ejection.

Green said he stayed quiet because of his recent history, but he backed the Warriors' coach completely. He called the missed goaltend “blatant” and said Kerr’s reaction was deserved. It was humor and honesty at once. Draymond Green talking about someone else’s ejection felt different — and fitting.

The Warriors star then asked whether a fine should be rescinded when the call is “dead wrong.” Players rarely get that grace. Coaches usually do not either. His message was simple. Accountability has to work both ways. When calls shape outcomes, emotions rise. Green trusted Kerr’s read, and Kerr trusted his team to close.

A coach ejected, a Warriors locker room aligned

Kerr’s fire sent a message, and the roster felt it. Games flip on thin margins, and a missed goaltend counts. The Warriors rallied after Steve Kerr’s ejection, and their response said as much as the call itself. Green said he wanted to avoid even a technical and let Kerr voice it. That balance showed growth and how this group works. They jaw at each other. They push each other. When it heats up, they still stand together.

There’s another layer. Green knows his reputation with officials, and Kerr does too. Nights like this show the trust runs both ways. The crowd roared. The team settled. The message stayed after the buzzer. This is still a partnership built on belief. So here’s the question at Chase Center: if the Warriors keep that edge without losing control, how far can this season go?