Mike Eruzione is the man who scored the winning goal in the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Olympics. His wicked wrister found its way into the back of the net against the Soviet Union. That shot resulted in the most memorable goal in the history of U.S. Olympic hockey. The United States won that legendary game by a 4-3 margin.

Dylan Larkin has Mike Eruzione on his shoulders in Milan 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/NPqO1dV18V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2026

It may not remain at the top of the most memorable goals list. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal for the United States against Canada in Milan, Italy, giving the United States its first Olympic hockey gold medal in 46 years. The Hughes goal came in overtime. He drove the game-winning shot past Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington at the 1:41 mark of the extra session. Team USA earned the gold medal with a 2-1 triumph over its archrivals.

The goal set off a delirious celebration among Team USA and all of its supporters. Nobody was happier than Eruzione, who had urged the members of the team to get the job done against Canada. He wanted the spotlight removed from him and his 1980 teammates and given to the current team.

Eruzione has always enjoyed the extra attention that came from his winning goal, but he clearly wanted to see another Team USA triumph. After the gold medals were awarded and The Star-Spangled Banner was played, Eruzione partied with the current team members. Dylan Larkin lifted Eruzione on his shoulders and jumped around with him as teammates Brady Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy enjoyed their accomplishments.

Perhaps nobody enjoyed it more than Eruzione, who has built both a friendly and a mentoring relationship with multiple players on the current version of Team USA.