Draymond Green is not one to shy away from voicing what's on his mind. That was on full display again on Monday, when the Golden State Warriors forward went on a spirited rant on social media about his observations of the NBA landscape amid the free agency that is set against the background of the league's NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was ratified in 2023.

Wrote Green: “I’m sitting in my mancave having a conversation with my wife. Baffled at the fact that NBA free agency is over. Quite frankly it never really started. The level of anticipation leading up to July 1st were as exciting as the fireworks on the 4th. It was the excitement of the NBA Finals yet only a week after watching a team spray champagne and ride on floats.”

The four-time NBA All-Star then seemingly blamed the “New CBA” for taking the life out of the NBA free agency.

“One can only point to the “New CBA” and the 2nd apron(hard cap) for absolutely putting an end to Free Agency,” he added.

After sharing his idea about potentially expanding on the subject in a different medium, Green said that the NBA remains “great,” while praising the league's ecosystem.

“Amazing partnership amongst players, staff, front office, ownership, and Fans that make the well oiled machine soar,” shared the former Michigan State Spartans star.

Conversely, Green lamented about the lack of awareness by his fellow players about how the business side of things in the NBA works, saying, “It’s baffling to me how little players know about this business and how it affects them and ways most don’t understand.”

Green then closed out his rant by making it clear that nothing about what he laid out was meant to target Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

“And also before yall run and make this about JK, it isn’t,” said Green. “He’s 22 and will be great and make a bunch of money, so this ain’t got nothing to do with him.”

Kuminga is a restricted free agent, with the Warriors already extending a $7.98 million qualifying offer to him. His future with Golden State remains vague, but it should get clearer as the offseason moves on.