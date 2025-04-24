Golden State Warriors fans were mad about a lot of things on Wednesday night. They were mad at Amen Thompson for his role in the Jimmy Butler injury. They were mad at Ime Udoka for his comments about physical play. They were mad at Jonathan Kuminga for stinking up the joint in his return to the lineup. And they were mad about the officiating in general, from not calling fouls on the Rockets for mugging Stephen Curry to missing what looked like a blatant backcourt violation against Alperen Sengun.

Ref saw Sengun’s backcourt violation and decided it was none of his business 😭pic.twitter.com/kuRl1aqag8 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

A different call still likely wouldn't have had an impact on the final outcome, but the no-call only added to Warriors fans' anger throughout the night. Even Sengun seemed to think he got away with one when looking at his reaction. And not only did the Dubs lose Game 2 in ugly fashion, 109-94, but Butler had to leave the game because of his pelvic injury and needs an MRI. This could wind up being a game-changing night for Golden State.

So, it's no surprise Warriors fans were mad.

“It's just so pathetic. Every time I see this is makes me more pissed off. Pivotal moment in the game, too,” @StephTuittRules wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jumpball…Sengun wins, commits a backcourt… play goes on until green elbows klutchmond in the face. Like Jimmy's injury, completely avoidable, but refs are allowing players to get hurt. Only Ws players though,” @JPrice17 complained.

“I don’t understand how literally all 3 refs missed this call lmao,” @TommyGunnNBA chimed in.

Some fans defended the no-call because of the jump-ball situation and a supposed lack of clear possession, but it sure does look like Sengun caught the loose ball off the tip in the frontcourt and then passed it into the backcourt.

Either way, Warriors fans aren't thrilled after the events of Wednesday night. They'll have a few days to cool down before Game 3 on Saturday as Butler's MRI results await.