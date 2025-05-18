The Milwaukee Bucks have a few decisions to make this offseason, and one will be the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seems to be open to exploring other options when it comes to his next team. The latest news was that the Bucks would be planning to have a meeting with Antetokounmpo to talk about the future of the team, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo early as this morning, and sources relayed to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled for mid-next week,” Haynes said. “This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak with Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team … This is gonna be a very, very crucial meeting next week.”

After that report came out, Antetokounmpo decided to go on social media and have a Q&A with his fans, and he touched on several different topics. One question the Bucks star answered was his thoughts on Stephen Curry.

“Him and Dame greatest shooters of all time,” Antetokounmpo wrote.

Some people would probably agree with Antetokounmpo's statement, and of course, he wanted to show love to his current teammate as well. Antetokounmpo was also asked who he like playing with the most in NBA 2K, and he replied with “Kobe or Steph.”

It seems as if Antetokounmpo is just having some fun on the internet, as rumors continue to come out about his future with the Bucks.

Could Giannis' future with Bucks be in doubt?

Antetkounmpo is in the prime of his career, but it's uncertain if he wants to spend it with the Bucks while evaluating their future. Despite the questions surrounding his future, there was one rumor that suggested Antetokounmpo enjoys Milwaukee, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“To be clear, league sources have told the Journal Sentinel throughout the season and again after the first-round playoff loss that Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee, has never had any intent on playing elsewhere, and has never claimed otherwise, Owczarski said. “And while the Bucks have remained a playoff team, they have slipped from a position of true contention — so the possibility of playing outside of Milwaukee to find a better chance at that second title may come into play for the 30-year-old former league MVP.”

The offseason will be critical for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo, and their upcoming meeting may be a key point in what happens.