The Golden State Warriors are getting ready for a big regular season finale on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Before the showdown, they decided to celebrate a feat Buddy Hield accomplished in his career.

Hield has a knack for knocking down 3-pointers at a high clip. He earned respect around the league as one of the best perimeter shooters, providing a solid spark off the bench for the Warriors.

On Saturday, Golden State paid tribute to Hield for accomplishing a historic NBA feat. He became the fifth player in league history to make 200 or more 3-pointers in a season seven times. The four players he joins on that list are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, and James Harden.

Hield recorded his first season of making 200 3-pointers during the 2018-19 season when he represented the Sacramento Kings. He has since kept that streak alive over the years, making this his seventh straight year of converting that many shots from downtown.

What lies ahead for Buddy Hield, Warriors

It is a solid feat for Buddy Hield, joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as fellow Warriors who have achieved the milestone.

This season, Hield is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game after 81 appearances. He is shooting 41.7% from the field, including 37% from beyond the arc. He has also scored in double-digits 43 times, which includes 11 instances of him scoring 20 or more points.

Golden State has a 48-33 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Clippers and Denver Nuggets for the fourth and fifth spots.

A win would grant the Warriors an automatic playoff spot and their official seed would arrive after the results involving the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves reveal themselves. If they lose, they will hope for the Timberwolves to lose their finale against the Utah Jazz. Otherwise, they will take part in the Play-In Tournament.