The Golden State Warriors haven't had a ton of success in trying to resculpt their roster so far this offseason. At this point, the Dubs seem poised to run things back with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and an Island of Misfit Toys role player bunch in 2025-26.

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania spoke on the state of Giannis Antetokounmpo's relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks, stating that “there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving… there's been some very real conversations over the last week or so.”

Charania also noted that “there are multiple teams that I know of that are literally waiting right now on what decision Giannis Antetokounmpo makes.”

Naturally, Warriors fans were hoping that Mike Dunleavy and company were among those interested parties.

“Every day Giannis future is in limbo is a bad day for the Warriors lol,” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter, noting how the Warriors might hamstring their future in hopes of eventually signing Antetokounmpo.

Another tied the Giannis speculation to the Warriors' ongoing contract saga with Jonathan Kuminga.

“If Giannis wants out in the next few months, Warriors won’t be able to use Kuminga to get him,” wrote the user.

A pipe dream for the Warriors

The Warriors have been tied to Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade and free agency speculation dating back several years now, and at the current juncture, there isn't a ton of reason to believe that this time around it's any more realistic than in seasons past.

However, Golden State fans likely can't help but salivate at the thought of Antetokounmpo running pick and rolls with Curry, as Jimmy Butler also stands by waiting to make a play if the defense collapses.

Antetokounmpo would also provide some much-needed versatility to the Warriors' defense, which is inherently limited due to the age of some of its stars.

In any case, according to Charania's report, it could be more likely now than in the past few months that something actually materializes on the Antetokounmpo trade front.

The NBA schedule is slated to be announced later this month.