Andre Iguodala left an undeniable impact on the Golden State Warriors during their four championship runs from 2015 to 2022. The franchise honored his efforts with a medallion outside the Chase Center.

Ahead of Golden State's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the team made him the latest addition to the Walk of Fame outside the arena. Iguodala, who was present as the Warriors also retired his No. 9 jersey after the game, got to add his medallion to the area where other franchise legends are honored.

Iguodala played eight seasons with the Warriors (2013-19, 2021-23) throughout his 19-year NBA career. He won four championships and the 2025 NBA Finals MVP throughout his memorable stint. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals after 452 appearances.

How Andre Iguodala's Warriors played against Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors made sure to honor Andre Iguodala's special day with a dominant 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State jumped out to a 33-18 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Mavericks were unable to keep with their opponents' offensive firepower despite having an efficient shooting day from the field.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Warriors. Stephen Curry led the way with a game-high 30 points and seven assists on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler came next with 18 points and five assists, Brandin Podziemski put up 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Draymond Green provided 13 points and six assists.

Golden State improved to 30-27 on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Mavericks and one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Coming off of Sunday's win over the Mavericks, marking their third straight, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.