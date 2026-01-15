One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Golden State Warriors this season has been the removal of Jonathan Kuminga from head coach Steve Kerr's rotation in recent weeks. Kuminga and the Warriors appeared destined for a breakup this past offseason before they ultimately worked out a deal to bring him back for this season, but the former lottery pick and his team are clearly not on the same page at this point.

As the trade deadline nears, many are speculating that the Warriors could look to deal Kuminga to a new team, and recently, many eyebrows were raised when Kuminga came up on the injury report vs the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game in which many of the Warriors' starters were resting, which almost assuredly would have given him a chance to play.

Some speculated that Kuminga may have been embellishing or even faking the injury, and recently, one anonymous Warriors player weighed in on the situation.

“I wouldn’t have played either,” said the player, per Sam Amick, Marcus Thompson II, and Nick Friedell of The Athletic. “It’s clear the coach doesn’t believe in him.”

Overall, the story won't do anything to smooth over reported tension between Kuminga and the coaching staff in Golden State.

Last year, Kuminga was thrust into a big role in the Warriors' Western Conference semifinals loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after star point guard Stephen Curry went down with injury, and he largely performed well, showcasing the athleticism, defense, and improved outside shooting touch that allowed him to be a lottery pick back in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, Kuminga has been out of Kerr's rotation completely over the last few weeks, and it remains to be seen whether a team on the trade market may be willing to take a chance on him, and what they might be willing to give up.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Thursday night against the New York Knicks.