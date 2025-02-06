As the NBA world continues to react to the Golden State Warriors landing Jimmy Butler in a multi-team trade, ESPN's Bob Myers shared his take on the blockbuster deal. Myers gives the Warriors credit for putting all their chips into the proverbial table to improve their core.

Giving All-Star Stephen Curry a high-caliber scorer who can defend on the opposite end of the floor. However, it'll be interesting to see it all unfold between now and the postseason.

“This move erased this uncertainty about being all-in,” Myers said. “This move, and the money, not just the move, and the money, the money that Jimmy Butler just got for the next two years in playing poker, they just took it and pushed it in the middle. The question is do they have Jacks underneath? Do they have kings? Do they have aces? That's the question. And here's the final thing: they just have to stay healthy.”

Curry, who turns 37 in March, has shown very few signs of a potential decline in his game. However, as Bob Myers points out, the same can't be said about Draymond Green, who turns 35 next month, and Butler, 35, will need to adapt to his new surroundings in Golden State as he approaches the latter stages of his NBA career.

“When you have three guys their age, that's going to be the thing,” Myers added. “But I like it, and he's a winner.”

Expand Tweet

Butler guided the Miami Heat to three Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

Steve Kerr wants NBA to change the deadline after Warriors' trade

Head coach Steve Kerr and the shorthanded Warriors lost 131-128 to the Utah Jazz. After Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, Kerr said the trade deadline should be changed to a later date in light of trades affecting teams.

For Kerr, it impacts winning, he said, per ESPN's SportsCenter.

“I think the league should consider making the trade deadline at the All-Star break, just so you don’t have to face these games where guys are getting traded half an hour before a game and you’re trying to process the emotions and trying to win a game,” Kerr said.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors were forced to play without four main players, Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III, who were unavailable due to the pending trade for Jimmy Butler.

Curry, Green, and the shorthanded Warriors will face the Lakers without Butler in their next matchup on Thursday.