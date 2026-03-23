As Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain is gearing up to face the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time since his trade at the deadline, the second-year guard reflected on the transition he's made, and the kind of reception he's anticipating. McCain returns to Philadelphia with the Thunder in pursuit of its 12th consecutive victory, as the defending champions is once again the hottest team in the NBA.

As for McCain's reception from 76ers fans in his game in Philadelphia as a member of the visiting Thunder, he's hoping for a friendly response from fans.

“I'm hoping positive,” McCain said. “My friends and family — they check me in on what's going on, and stuff. So, I know they're excited to be back. It'll be fun, hopefully.”

Since his trade to the Thunder, McCain says he's felt the embrace from Sixers fans despite the fact he's playing for the defending champions.

“It means a lot. I always love the Philly fans. They were always super nice whenever I went out, when I got hurt, everything coming back from it, they were always super positive and super helpful in my opinion,” McCain added. “So, shoutout to them for having my back, I guess, through this process, and always being there for me.

“The DMs I've gotten have just been super nice, and they're just saying they miss me and stuff. So, yeah, definitely love the Philly fans, for sure.”

Amid the Thunder's five-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams, McCain scored a season-high 26 points in a 121-92 win against the Brooklyn Nets last week.

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Jared McCain questioned Thunder's intentions after 76ers trade

Second-year guard Jared McCain admitted he had to ask a second time about his trade from the 76ers. He was so devastated by the news of a trade that he didn't where he was headed. Then, once he realized he was headed to the Thunder, he wondered why the defending champions would want him.

“They won a championship. Why do you want me? It's almost a scary feeling of what's going to happen next,” McCain said. “You have no clue. It's just the unknown. But they've been nothing but welcoming for me, and it's been so awesome being around this team. The vibes are amazing. Just the culture of the organization. This process has been so smooth for me, and I finally moved into a place. So, I'm happy about that.”

McCain fitting in with the Thunder has undoubtedly been a seamless process.