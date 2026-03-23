As the NBA season draws to a close, there's been intense discussion about who will take home the 2025-2026 MVP trophy. Lakers star Luka Doncic has emerged as a key contender as the Lakers have embarked on a nine-game win streak. Jaylen Brown has also received acclaim for the way that he's navigated the Celtics' success before the return of Jayson Tatum from his Achilles injury.

Carmelo Anthony says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the ‘clear cut’ MVP 👀 “The players know who the real MVP is… To me, it’s clear cut. I think it’s Shai… When you see a MVP, you know.” Thoughts? 🤔 (via @7PMinBrooklyn) pic.twitter.com/2MdEI7OCYK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2026

But Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Carmelo Anthony believes that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the “clear-cut” favorite for MVP this season.

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“The players know who the real MVP is… To me, it’s clear cut. I think it’s Shai…It's the best team in the NBA, best player on the team. That's hard to argue. The man averages 30 and 9. You know what I mean? When you see a MVP, you know.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the engine for the Thunder as they’ve faced some injury challenges this year. He's averaging 31.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 6.6 assists per game on 55.3% shooting. He's also showcasing standout defense, averaging 1.4 steals per game. Oklahoma City still reigns at the top of the Western Conference and the NBA landscape at large at 56-15. Alexander also

But winning the MVP trophy is all about moments, and for top MVP contenders Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they could create a moment when they play against each other in April. The Thunder and Lakers play on April 2nd and April 7th, which could provide an interesting look into who will ultimately take home one of the NBA's biggest achievements.