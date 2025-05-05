Buddy Hield had a big highlight to end the first quarter of Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

The Warriors and Rockets are even at three games apiece in the first-round series. Which is why they are going all out to win Game 7 and advance to the next round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Hield decided to show out with an impressive moment to finish the opening period. He launched a 3-pointer from halfcourt as the ball swished through the hoop. This allowed the Warriors to take a 23-19 lead to end the quarter.

Related Golden State Warriors NewsArticle continues below
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Warriors news: Charles Barkley distrusts Stephen Curry before Game 7 vs. Rockets
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.
Warriors’ Gary Payton II out for Game 7 vs. Rockets with illness
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Warriors rumors: Insider makes Jonathan Kuminga Game 7 prediction

If the Warriors win Game 7, they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semifinals. Game 1 would take place on May 6.