Buddy Hield had a big highlight to end the first quarter of Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

The Warriors and Rockets are even at three games apiece in the first-round series. Which is why they are going all out to win Game 7 and advance to the next round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Hield decided to show out with an impressive moment to finish the opening period. He launched a 3-pointer from halfcourt as the ball swished through the hoop. This allowed the Warriors to take a 23-19 lead to end the quarter.

BUDDY HIELD FROM DEEP TO BEAT THE 1ST QUARTER BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MHYiVHI3qJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

If the Warriors win Game 7, they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semifinals. Game 1 would take place on May 6.