With Jimmy Butler sidelined due to a pelvic contusion, the Golden State Warriors needed someone to step up alongside Stephen Curry in Saturday night’s critical Game 3 matchup against the Houston Rockets. Enter Buddy Hield — and he made sure to have some fun with it afterward.

After the Warriors' 104-93 victory, Hield jokingly compared his role to a superhero sidekick, referencing Butler's absence. “I knew Robin was out tonight, so I had to step up,” Hield said via Danny Emerman on X. “Had to be Alfred tonight.”

Without Butler, Curry continued to don the Batman cape, scoring 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting, adding nine assists and seven rebounds. Curry dominated after a slow start, willing the Warriors to a crucial win that put them ahead 2-1 in the series. While the rest of Golden State’s starting lineup struggled to find their footing, Hield provided the needed spark off the bench.

Hield contributed 17 points in 29 minutes, knocking down five threes and playing a pivotal role during a first-half rally that pulled the Warriors back into the game after falling behind early. His performance helped spread the floor for Curry, creating space against a tough Rockets defense that constantly tried to blitz and trap the superstar guard.

Jimmy Butler looks to get healthy and return for the Warriors in Game 4

Despite missing Butler — who had been instrumental in the Warriors' late-season surge after arriving from Miami — Golden State found a way to grind out the win. Coach Steve Kerr leaned heavily on a small-ball lineup, trusting Hield, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski to complement Curry’s scoring explosion.

The playful banter between Butler and Hield didn’t end there. Butler, watching from the sidelines wrapped in a fur coat, couldn’t resist taking a shot at Hield on Instagram after the game, posting a bat signal with Curry’s logo and captioning it, “thanks batman and team. excluding buddy.”

Asked about Butler’s trolling, Hield laughed it off. “Terrible, terrible advice,” he joked, referencing Butler's in-game coaching during his dribbling miscues. “I was just tuning him out the whole time.”

The Warriors know that as much as they enjoy the locker room jokes, they’ll need Butler back soon if they hope to make a deep playoff run. Kerr described Butler’s status as “day-to-day,” and there's optimism he could return for Game 4.

Until then, it’s clear that Curry’s heroics, along with timely performances from players like Hield and Payton, are keeping Golden State alive. As Hield put it best — when Robin is out, someone else has to play the role, even if it means channeling a little bit of Alfred. Game 4 tips off Monday night at Chase Center, where the Warriors will try to extend their series lead — hopefully with Batman, Robin, and the whole crew back in action.