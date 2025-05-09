While NBA analysts continue to react to Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green's angry Black man speech after Game 2's 117-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBC Sports' Dan Patrick called out the mercurial veteran. Pointing to Green's long history of committing dirty plays over the years, Patrick believes Draymond painted the picture of a controversial player by himself. It isn't a moniker concocted by the media.

Patrick sounded off on Green's remarks after losing Game 2.

“Really he’s taking the playbook of Dennis Rodman. How do I get attention for a guy who gets eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and a few steals, and plays really good defense? On a team that has Durant, or Steph, or Klay, and he did it,” Green said. “Congratulations, you’re going to have a post-career in broadcasting, but don’t do this. You’re not the victim here. You do stupid things. You’ve cost your team before; you’ll probably cost your team again.

“To single out yourself and say this is all about you, I mean, look at the play. You can Google Draymond Green, and you’re going to get 10 minutes of stupid plays, cheap shots that you’ve taken on people,” Patrick concluded.

Green caught Dan Patrick's eye when he addressed his image during a postgame rant inside the Warriors' locker room, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“I'm not an angry Black man,” Green told reporters, via ClutchPoints. “I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I'm great at basketball. I'm great at what I do. The agenda to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

"i'm not an angry black man. I'm a very successful, educated black man… I'm great at what I do… The agenda to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.” — Draymond Green 🗣️ (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/HtgKxhNZhT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors' Draymond Green finished with nine points on 3-of-10 attempts, five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Steve Kerr on Warriors' lineup choices without Stephen Curry

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the challenges he's facing without Stephen Curry and the lineup changes that will occur in Curry's absence.

“You can always play through Jimmy. He's a great isolation player. Great passer. It's more about figuring out who to put around him and who's going to be playing in Game 3,” Kerr said. “What our rotation is going to look like. It's not as simple as Steph's out, so we just replace him with one person. The domino effect of Steph being out led to Trayce playing tonight because we needed the scoring. We needed the finishing, and you saw what he did out there. Same with J.K.”

The Warriors will look to grab a 2-1 lead in Game 3 on Saturday.