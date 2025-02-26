After a 128-92 win against the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler addressed teammate Jonathan Kuminga’s return. After Draymond Green doubled down on the Warriors winning their next title since Butler’s arrival, Jimmy discussed what Kuminga’s return from his right ankle injury would mean for Golden State.

When a reporter asked about the Warriors re-integrating Kuminga, Butler said it should be an easy transition, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Hella athletic. Can shoot it. Can score it in a multitude of ways. And can guard. I think he’s going to come back and do what he’s been doing,” Butler said. “My job is to make it even easier on him. So come on back and help us get some dubs.”

Jonathan Kuminga sprained his right ankle in late January but rejoined the Warriors, recently participating in a five-on-five scrimmage. The Warriors are on a four-game winning streak, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by half a game for seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

After playing seven games with the Warriors, Butler was asked if his experience were going quicker than he thought it would be.

“No. I know the caliber of player I am. It’s never about anything but winning with me, and it’s never about anything but winning with the guys around this locker room and in this organization because they’ve won at a high level before,” Butler said. “I’m just hoping and praying I can help them win at a high level again.”

The Warriors are 6-1 in games since Butler’s trade.

Jimmy Butler reacts to Draymond Green’s Warriors guarantee

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler responded to Draymond Green’s guaranteeing a Warriors championship this season. However, he didn’t know it before a reporter brought it to his attention.

Butler reacted to Green’s comments, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I don’t pay attention to social [media], so I didn’t know that [Green] said that,” Butler said. “But we do have a chance.

Still, Butler doesn’t think his trade to the Warriors is the biggest difference-maker in the Warriors’ recent ascension.

“The reason why is not because I’m here,” Butler said. “It’s not because of the energy that I may or may not bring. It’s because everybody thinks that we can win. That’s all that matters.”

Butler and the Warriors will face the Magic on Thursday. They are looking to win their fifth consecutive game and move into seventh place.