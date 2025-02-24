Golden State Warriors Draymond Green isn’t backing down from his prediction of his team winning this year’s NBA Finals. Before the Warriors cruised to a 126-102 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Green doubled down on guaranteeing Golden State would win it all this season.

Green is surprised by people’s reactions to his guarantee and discusses it during an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I believe we got the pieces to do it, and like I said, I know what that looks and feels like, you know what I’m saying? A lot of people are like, “Oh man, how is he going to say that? He ain’t done it.” What [Jay-Z] say —” How you gonna talk about how to do it they never did it?” You got all these people out here talking about what I said and how I’m gonna do it, but I’ve done it before—over and over and over.

“And I know what it looks and feels like. I 100% wholeheartedly stand, all ten toes down, on everything I said. We’re winning it,” Green concluded.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry led with 30 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Jimmy Butler tallied 18 points and five assists, Brandin Podziemski had a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds), Moses Moody scored 14 points, and Green finished with 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

The production from the Warriors’ starting lineup bodes well for Green’s feeling like he’s on a championship team despite its shortcomings—being .500 or below for most of the 2024-25 campaign.

Speaking on TNT’s All-Star Game pregame show, Green confidently declared, “I said, I think we’re gonna win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship. It’s going to happen.”

Expand Tweet

Green pointed to Jimmy Butler joining the Warriors as one of the biggest reasons for Golden State’s turnaround.

“Since he’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing we’re gonna win that game, and that goes a long way in this league,” Green said. “None of these contending teams scare me.”

Stephen Curry reacts to Draymond Green’s title prediction

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry responded to Draymond Green’s championship guarantee. The uphill battle of being outside the playoff picture to NBA champions is what Curry, Green, and the Warriors thrive on.

Curry pointed it out while telling the NBA on TNT crew to give Green credit.

“We love pressure. We love expectations. He’s smart. He knows what he’s saying.”

The Warriors improved to 30-27, ninth place in the Western Conference.