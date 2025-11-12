On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-6 with a blowout road loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors trailed this game by 35 points entering the fourth quarter despite having their entire rotation available, making it clear how big a gap there is between themselves and true contenders in the West.

After the loss, NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo took to Threads to lament Golden State's decline, noting Draymond Green's decline and Jimmy Butler's propensity to come up short in big moments.

One person who wasn't on board with that sentiment was Green himself, who replied in the comment section (via warriorsworld on X, formerly Twitter).

“And I'm certain I know more about winning than you do,” wrote Green. “You couldn't win your intramural sports and thought it was a good idea to become an ‘NBA writer'… and if you want to do some in-depth analysis and game breakdown I will also put you to shame on that.”

Frustrating times for the Warriors

Green's petulance is proof that the Warriors' veterans are struggling to come to terms with their NBA mortality, which has been on full display this year. The Warriors have made a habit out of getting off to hot starts before quickly crashing back down to Earth in recent years, and that trend has continued once again in 2025-26, with the team having lost to both contenders like the Thunder as well as cellar dwellers like the injured Indiana Pacers.

It remains to be seen how the Warriors will adjust from here, as it's highly unlikely that the team will look to part with any of its star talent.

However, this has certainly been a frustrating start for a team that believed it had championship expectations.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a road game vs the San Antonio Spurs.