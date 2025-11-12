With the Golden State Warriors suffering an ugly loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, 126-102, there was a ton of speculation about comments made by the team's top players. As the Warriors next face the San Antonio Spurs, star Stephen Curry speaks about getting back on track.

Curry had missed the last three games with an illness, but has also been in a shooting slump. After being asked about Draymond Green's comments, saying that players have to work through a “personal agenda,” the star had an honest retort. He would mention how he fell into that agenda, saying that in the contest against the Thunder, he tried to get himself “going” as Curry scored 11 points.

“I kind of fell into [the agenda thing] a little bit myself,” Curry said, according to ESPN, making four of 14 shots from the field. “Trying to get myself going. But the bigger issue when you lose is you start to look around and figure out what's the issue. Commitment to winning is just running the floor, rebounding, taking care of the basketball. It's not really about shots going in or not.”

Looking at Green's comments, the “agenda” comment comes after Golden State falling off after starting 5-1, now being 6-6/

“Everyone has a personal agenda in this league,” Green continued. “But you have to make this personal agenda work within the team confines. And if it doesn't work, then you kind of got to get rid of your agenda. Or eventually, the agenda is the cause of someone getting rid of you. You don't want a team with no personal agendas because a goal is an agenda. So you got to have some kind of personal agenda.”

Warriors' Stephen Curry on the ‘vibes being high'

While the Warriors now look at getting positive injury updates on Green and Curry for their next game in San Antonio, the team has to get the motivation to win back like they had last season. Still, Curry would say how the “vibes are still high,” despite the slump, via Anthony Slater.

“We're not winning, and we can point at certain things we can do in the game to either sacrifice for a teammate,” Curry said. “When things get a little rocky, like they did tonight, try to go outside of just looking at the stat sheet; we need to find winning plays that will help.

Steph Curry asked if he’s playing tomorrow at Spurs: “I’m trying to, yes.” pic.twitter.com/ugeQSi4kDd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 12, 2025

It remains to be seen if Curry will end up playing, but Golden State looks to get back in the win column with a victory over the Spurs on Wednesday night.